Obituary: Cawley, James Gavin

James Gavin Cawley (Jim / Cricket) of Marietta passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022.

Born to Dan and Mary Jane Cawley on July 13th, 1944. He was one of 8 of the Cawley clan from Washington Street.

He is preceded in death by his mother, father, brothers Billy and Frank, and sisters Sally and Katie. He is survived by sons Dan Cawley and Michael Taylor, brother Dan Cawley, sisters Betsy Thrift and Janie Wittekind, many special nieces and nephews, and a special friend Lou Erlwein.

To know Cricket was to be his friend; he did not know a stranger and loved to talk. He had a passion for golf- playing and teaching. He played golf professionally in his early twenties. Jim was the owner of Nevada Bob’s throughout FL, NV, and AZ, a successful national golf store chain. After his retirement, he enjoyed helping other golfers perfect their swings. He would be seen riding his bike all over Marietta and sitting on the bench by the river, soaking up the sun. His true love was his family, and their lives will not be the same without him. He was truly a ray of sunshine that will be missed.

Please join us at the Marietta Country Club in a celebration of life open house from 2-4 pm this Saturday, 12/3.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

