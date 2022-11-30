Obituary: Hardy, Harold Richard

Harold Richard Hardy, 62, of Cairo, WV, departed this life Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his residence.

He was born April 1, 1960, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Guy Beverly and Dorothy Pauline (Tichnell) Hardy.

Harold enjoyed hunting, fishing, and having a good time hanging out with his family. He also enjoyed the company of his cats.

He is survived by his children, Guy “Richard” Hardy (Mandy Dalton Hardy) of Cairo, WV; Amanda Hardy of St. Marys, WV, Craig Hardy (Michelle) of St. Petersburg, WV; stepson, Jason P. Wyer of Colorado; grandchildren, Nichole Underwood, Andrea Hardy, Seth Hardy, Cloe Hardy, Isabelle Hardy, Autumn Cecil, Samuel Hardy, and Logan Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Wade W. Hall; brother, James Kinney; sister, Carolyn Bowie; and several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters Laura Stone and Anna Starkey; and brother Billy Hardy.

Services will be held at 7 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022, at McCullough Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV. Visitation will take place from 5-7 prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the funeral home to assist with the funeral expenses.

