Obituary: Hardy, Harold Richard

Harold Richard Hardy Obit
Harold Richard Hardy Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:02 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Harold Richard Hardy, 62, of Cairo, WV, departed this life Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at his residence.

He was born April 1, 1960, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Guy Beverly and Dorothy Pauline (Tichnell) Hardy.

Harold enjoyed hunting, fishing, and having a good time hanging out with his family. He also enjoyed the company of his cats.

He is survived by his children, Guy “Richard” Hardy (Mandy Dalton Hardy) of Cairo, WV; Amanda Hardy of St. Marys, WV, Craig Hardy (Michelle) of St. Petersburg, WV; stepson, Jason P. Wyer of Colorado; grandchildren, Nichole Underwood, Andrea Hardy, Seth Hardy, Cloe Hardy, Isabelle Hardy, Autumn Cecil, Samuel Hardy, and Logan Mitchell; great-grandchildren, Wade W. Hall; brother, James Kinney; sister, Carolyn Bowie; and several loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters Laura Stone and Anna Starkey; and brother Billy Hardy.

Services will be held at 7 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022, at McCullough Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV. Visitation will take place from 5-7 prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the funeral home to assist with the funeral expenses.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Sixth St. and Juliana St. in Parkersburg...
Two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Juliana Street and Sixth Street Tuesday morning
Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell WDTV the boy was hunting...
11-year-old shot, killed in hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day
11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Donna Abbott
Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies
Virginia Lee “Ginny” Morris Obit
Obituary: Morris, Virginia Lee “Ginny”

Latest News

Victor Garland Carsey Obit
Obituary: Carsey, Victor Garland
Patricia Boyd Obit
Obituary: Boyd, Patricia
Patricia Ann Barker Obit
Obituary: Barker, Patricia Ann
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Workman, Martin Wayne