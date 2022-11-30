Obituary: Mohr, Geraldine Elizabeth Oldaker

Geraldine Elizabeth Oldaker Mohr, 96, of Parkersburg, WV, went home to be with the Lord on November 28, 2022, in Parkersburg. She was born October 3, 1926, a daughter of the late Spence Adams and Nellie Vaughn.

Geraldine worked in Production at Viscose and Fenton Art Glass. She was an active member of the 14th Avenue Gospel Mission Church for over 80 years and was a young people’s leader for 44 years.

She is survived by a daughter, Connie Harr (Larry); a son, Kevin D. Oldaker Sr. (Brenda); nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by her loving husbands, Henry Jackson Oldaker and Robert Mohr; a daughter, Carolyn Gault; a son-in-law, Leland Gault; sister, Marie Shepard; two brothers, Don Adams and Everett Adams; two grandsons, Troy and Tony Harr; and one great-granddaughter, Melinda Harr.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at the 14th Avenue Gospel Mission Church with Tim Burch officiating.

Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery. Visitation will be 3:00-6:00 P.M. Sunday, December 4, 2022, and 5:00-8:00 P.M. Monday, December 5, 2022, both taking place at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg.

Lambert-Taman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Oldaker-Mohr family.

