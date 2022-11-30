Parkersburg South HS students helping Santa with his letters

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg South students have been tasked again this year to help out Old Saint Nick handle letters he gets from children.

Parkersburg South teachers, Katie Nestor and Doug Parks say that children enjoy this activity.

As it gets them in the holiday spirit.

“This kind of brings back that childhood magic back to them,” says Nestor. “And so, it’s really rewarding for them and us to watch them read the letters. The heavy ones and the light and silly ones and see what kinds of responses they come up with. And we kind of partner with them if they do get a difficult one.”

Officials say that the students get any where from seven hundred to one thousand letters each year.

Some even coming from as far away as Alaska and Hawaii.

“Yeah, there’s some difficult ones. They’ll usually bring them to us and, ‘Hey, what do we do about this?’ And I’ve seen a lot of kids eyes opened up to what is out there that they really had no idea,” says Parks.

While some letters are more serious such as Santa helping the child’s parents, other submissions are more lighthearted. Such as asking for an exotic pet or a four-year-old wanting a car.

“And we love getting the little pictures they draw. So, we got a little snowman here that says, ‘Ho ho ho!’ So, it’s really, really cute,” says Nestor.

Parks says, “Yeah, the drawings and the coloring sheets that come in those are always fun to get.”

Nestor and Parks say this gives the students a chance to be creative with their writing and learn about how to write letters.

“You’ve got the other aspect where everything is digitalized now. And so, we’re always texting, we’re always typing,” says Nestor. “So, the fact that they get to see the actual submitted handwritten things and they get to partake in that. It’s kind of like letter writing is a lost art form. So, it introduces them to that medium too.”

This project is so loved since its start roughly seven years ago by teacher Justin McKown, that even former students want to help with these letters.

“We have repeat kids,” says Nestor. “And sometimes I’ll have kids who aren’t in my class anymore come back and ask, ‘Hey, is there any way I could help with this project?’”

“It’s apparently meant something to them if they are coming back and asking if they can help,” says Parks. “They’ve gotten more out of it than what we were aware of.”

If you would like more information of how to mail your letters to Santa, you can contact the email address santashelperspshs@gmail.com.

Letters must be postmarked by December 2nd.

