Reports: WVU to hire Wren Baker as athletic director

West Virginia University is expected to announce it has hired a new athletic director, according to multiple reports.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated and ESPN report WVU has tapped Wren Baker, currently Vice President and Athletic Director at the University of North Texas, to replace Shane Lyons.

UNT athletic programs have won a combined 17 conference or division championships since Baker was hired in 2016. The school’s football team has played in bowl games five of the last six years.

Many believe Lyons’ departure earlier this month from WVU was directly related to the football team’s lack of on-field success.

Under Baker, UNT athletics was invited to join the American Athletic Conference, and will transition to the new league in 2023.

A WVU spokeswoman told 5 News the university had no comment Wednesday morning when asked if the school had hired a new athletic director.

The UNT Athletics Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story, stick with 5 News for updates as they become available.

