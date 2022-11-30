Student Athlete of the Week: Cyrus Traugh

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Cyrus Traugh, a senior from Parkersburg South high school, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a dual sport athlete, playing football and basketball, Cyrus has excelled on the court and field as well as in the classroom.

While Cyrus may love both of the sports that he plays, he knows that football is what he wants to continue to pursue in college.

Cyrus holds many offers to continue his love for the game of football at the next level, but for right now he is keeping his decision a secret.

The senior receiver has helped the Patriots football team to the top seed in the Class AAA State Championship game and last year as a point guard for the basketball team, he helped the team make a run at the Class AAAA State Championship.

Cyrus is looking forward to finishing off his senior seasons of football and basketball as State Champions.

