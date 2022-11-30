WVU names Baker as 13th AD

Wren Baker expected as new WVU AD
Wren Baker expected as new WVU AD(University of North Texas Athletics)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University has its person to head the school’s athletics department.

The school has officially named Wren Baker to replace Parkersburg native Shane Lyons as its next vice president and director of Intercollegiate Athletics.

Baker comes to WVU from the University of North Texas, where he held the same position.

“I am thrilled to welcome Wren Baker to the West Virginia University family as our new athletic director, and I have no doubt his personality and energy will connect with our student-athletes and coaches, as well as our campus community and alumni,” President Gordon Gee said.

Baker has more than 20 years of experience from previously working at Missouri, Memphis, Northwest Missouri, and Rogers State.

According to a news release from WVU, Baker led North Texas to record fundraising with the school’s four best years in its history.

Baker agreed to a six-year agreement with WVU that starts on December 19.  He will be paid $1.1 million a year, plus incentives.

Lyons was let go by WVU on Monday, November 14, after seven years in the position.

According to multiple reports, head football coach Neal Brown is expected to return to lead the school for the next season.

