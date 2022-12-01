Amie Miller receives 2022 Advocate of Justice Award

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A Parkersburg woman is recognized after her lawsuit lead to changes in West Virginia state law.

The West Virginia Association for Justice says Amie Miller was the plaintiff in a precedent setting opinion by the West Virginia Supreme Court.

Every year The West Virginia Association for Justice choses one person in a West Virginia case whose courage and determination holds wrong doers accountable and leads to important changes in state law that benefits others.

“A previous employer had us sign an employment contract and basically in a nutshell, the contract was not honored by the employer…when I terminated my employment from there, there were wages that were owed and they refused to pay,” explained Miller.

As a manager nurse at St. Joseph’s Recovery Center, Miller faced issues being paid on multiple occasions.

Miller’s Attorney, Walt Auvil says she gave her employer proper notice according to her contract that she was leaving for another job.

Miller claimed that she was not paid everything that she has earned. She then filed a lawsuit in Wood County Circuit Court. The judge in that case found in favor of the employer.

Miller’s case then went to the West Virginia Supreme Court which overturned that ruling in April of 2022.

The Supreme Court found that severance pay, including payment for accrued personal leave, are considered wages under West Virginia’s Wage Payment and Collection Act.

When talking about the outcome of the case Miller said, “It’s nice to know that employers have to be held at a higher standard. When we went to the local courts here it felt like the courts here were more geared towards supporting the bad employer and supporting them trying to take pay and wages away from employees so it’s kind of nice to know that’s not going to happen anymore.”

The WVAJ has been presenting this award since 2009.

This year’s award was presented by WVAJ President, Scott Windom and Parkersburg attorney Walt Auvil, who represented Miller in her case.

Auvil says this award shows that through the justice system, the average person can make a difference, not just for themselves but for others as well.

“It’s kind of surreal because in my mind we were just trying to get because the employer was wrong, but I also didn’t realize it was going to have such an impact on future cases in the state of West Virginia, ” Miller reflected.

Auvil expanded on this idea by saying, “That’s one of the pluses of the justice system, is that sometimes a single individual who’s just trying to do their job can make a huge difference for other people too. In a positive way and that’s a great message to send and I think the award helps do that.”

