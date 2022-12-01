Arts and entertainment events happening December 1st-4th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, December 1st
- Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Free Play at the Library! from 9 PM to 7 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library
- WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 3 PM @ WesBanco
- Birth-Two Years Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library
- Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
- Sip and Sculpt from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM @ Williamstown Public Library
- Grand Opening of Tour of Lights from 6 PM to 7 PM @ Armory-Marietta, Ohio
- Santa’s Sweet Charity from 6 PM to 8 PM @ WVU-P
- How We Write Songs from 6:30 PM to 8 PM @ The Stage Door
- Sound of Music from 8 PM @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
Friday, December 2nd
- Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
- WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 4 PM @ WesBanco
- Preschool Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library
- Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
- Brown Baggin Thru History from 12 PM to 1 PM @ Campus Martius & Ohio River Museum
- Noontime Yoga Free from 12 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library
- Preschool Picasso Classes from 12:30 PM to 2 PM @ Parkesburg Art Center
- Small Fry Tales- Ages 4-5 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Convocation Student Recital #4 from 2 PM to 3 PM @ MC Hermann Fine Arts Center
- First Friday Artsbridge- Moonlight Madness from 5 PM to 9 PM
- 2022 Christmas Tree Auction and Gala from 6 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- 20th Annual Victorian Christmas Homes Tour from 6 PM @ Julia-Ann Historical District
- Lighted Christmas Parade from 6 PM @ Williamstown Park
- Live Entertainment by John Richards from 6 PM @ Marietta Wine Cellars
- Hardly Able Carriage Co-Carriage Rides from 7 PM to 9 PM @ Lafayette Hotel
- Mid Ohio Ballet Company- Nutcracker from 7 PM @ Marietta HS Auditorium
- Hometown Christmas at the Smoot Theatre from 8 PM @ Smoot Theatre
Saturday, December 3rd
- 20th Annual Victorian Christmas Homes Tour @ Julia-Ann Square Historical District
- Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Teen/Tween Acting Classes from 9:45AM to 10:45AM
- Christmas Open House from 10 AM to 6 PM @ Rustic House Antique Mall
- Cruisin’ With Santa from 10 AM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Intro to Aerial Yoga from 10 AM @ Amputee Center
- MOV Model Railroad Club Christmas Open House from 10 AM to 6 PM @ NOE Office Equipment
- Holiday Craft Workshop- Grades 4-6 from 12:30 PM to 2 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Hardly Able Carriage Co.- Carriage Rides from 1 PM to 3 PM @ Lafayette Hotel
- Polar Express Cruise from 1 PM to 3 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- True Crime Book Club from 1 PM to 2 PM @ Emerson Avenue Branch of Wood County Library
- Cookies with Santa! from 2 PM to 3:30 PM @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
- Junior League Hosting a Christmas Open House from 3 PM to 6 PM @ Cook House Murdoch Ave
- Santa House from 3 PM to 5 PM @ East Muskingum Park- Marietta, Ohio
- Smoot Theatre- Movie showing of The Muppet Christmas Carol from 3 PM @ Smoot Theatre
- Sound of Music from 3 PM @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Winterfest- Downtown PKB from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM @ Bicentennial Park
- 12 Days of Christmas Dinner Cruise from 5 PM to 7 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Henderson Hall Christmas Evening 6 PM to 9 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
- Line Dancing from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM @ Amputee Center
- River Cities Ballroom Dance Night from 7 PM to 10 PM @ Wayside UMC Hall
- Sounds of the Season from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM @ Clay Center
- The Davisson Bothers from 9 PM @ The Galley
Sunday, December 4th
- Brunch with the Grinch from 11 PM @ The Cocktail Bar
- Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
- Christmas with the Blennerhassetts from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- 20th Annual Victorian Christmas Homes Tour from 1 PM to 4 PM @ Julia-Ann District
- Mid Ohio Ballet Company- Nutcracker from 2 PM @ Ripley High School Auditorium
- Open Mic Sundays 2 PM to 4 PM @ Jeremiah’s Coffee House
- Sound of Music 2:30 PM @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- WV Parkersburg Symphony Orchestra 2:30 PM @ Blennerhassett Elementary School
- Christmas with the Blennerhassetts from 4 PM to 7 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Handel’s Messiah from 7 PM
