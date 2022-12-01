Arts and entertainment events happening December 1st-4th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, December 1st

Sound of Music from 8 PM @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

How We Write Songs from 6:30 PM to 8 PM @ The Stage Door

Santa’s Sweet Charity from 6 PM to 8 PM @ WVU-P

Grand Opening of Tour of Lights from 6 PM to 7 PM @ Armory-Marietta, Ohio

Sip and Sculpt from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM @ Williamstown Public Library

Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall

Birth-Two Years Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library

WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 3 PM @ WesBanco

Free Play at the Library! from 9 PM to 7 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library

Friday, December 2nd

Hometown Christmas at the Smoot Theatre from 8 PM @ Smoot Theatre

Hardly Able Carriage Co-Carriage Rides from 7 PM to 9 PM @ Lafayette Hotel

Live Entertainment by John Richards from 6 PM @ Marietta Wine Cellars

2022 Christmas Tree Auction and Gala from 6 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre

First Friday Artsbridge- Moonlight Madness from 5 PM to 9 PM

Convocation Student Recital #4 from 2 PM to 3 PM @ MC Hermann Fine Arts Center

Small Fry Tales- Ages 4-5 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM @ South Parkersburg Public Library

Preschool Picasso Classes from 12:30 PM to 2 PM @ Parkesburg Art Center

Noontime Yoga Free from 12 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library

Brown Baggin Thru History from 12 PM to 1 PM @ Campus Martius & Ohio River Museum

Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall

Preschool Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library

WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 4 PM @ WesBanco

Saturday, December 3rd

20th Annual Victorian Christmas Homes Tour @ Julia-Ann Square Historical District

Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center

Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg Art Center

Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center

Teen/Tween Acting Classes from 9:45AM to 10:45AM

Christmas Open House from 10 AM to 6 PM @ Rustic House Antique Mall

Cruisin’ With Santa from 10 AM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Intro to Aerial Yoga from 10 AM @ Amputee Center

MOV Model Railroad Club Christmas Open House from 10 AM to 6 PM @ NOE Office Equipment

Holiday Craft Workshop- Grades 4-6 from 12:30 PM to 2 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center

Hardly Able Carriage Co.- Carriage Rides from 1 PM to 3 PM @ Lafayette Hotel

Polar Express Cruise from 1 PM to 3 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

True Crime Book Club from 1 PM to 2 PM @ Emerson Avenue Branch of Wood County Library

Cookies with Santa! from 2 PM to 3:30 PM @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum

Junior League Hosting a Christmas Open House from 3 PM to 6 PM @ Cook House Murdoch Ave

Santa House from 3 PM to 5 PM @ East Muskingum Park- Marietta, Ohio

Smoot Theatre- Movie showing of The Muppet Christmas Carol from 3 PM @ Smoot Theatre

Sound of Music from 3 PM @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Winterfest- Downtown PKB from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM @ Bicentennial Park

12 Days of Christmas Dinner Cruise from 5 PM to 7 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

Henderson Hall Christmas Evening 6 PM to 9 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel

Line Dancing from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM @ Amputee Center

River Cities Ballroom Dance Night from 7 PM to 10 PM @ Wayside UMC Hall

Sounds of the Season from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM @ Clay Center