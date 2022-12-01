Arts and entertainment events happening December 1st-4th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - December 1st
By Henry Grof
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:27 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, December 1st

  • Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Free Play at the Library! from 9 PM to 7 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library
  • WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 3 PM @ WesBanco
  • Birth-Two Years Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library
  • Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
  • Sip and Sculpt from 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM @ Williamstown Public Library
  • Grand Opening of Tour of Lights from 6 PM to 7 PM @ Armory-Marietta, Ohio
  • Santa’s Sweet Charity from 6 PM to 8 PM @ WVU-P
  • How We Write Songs from 6:30 PM to 8 PM @ The Stage Door
  • Sound of Music from 8 PM @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Friday, December 2nd

  • Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • WesBanco Art Display from 9 AM to 4 PM @ WesBanco
  • Preschool Story Time from 10 AM to 11 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library
  • Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
  • Brown Baggin Thru History from 12 PM to 1 PM @ Campus Martius & Ohio River Museum
  • Noontime Yoga Free from 12 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library
  • Preschool Picasso Classes from 12:30 PM to 2 PM @ Parkesburg Art Center
  • Small Fry Tales- Ages 4-5 from 1:30 PM to 2:30 PM @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Convocation Student Recital #4 from 2 PM to 3 PM @ MC Hermann Fine Arts Center
  • First Friday Artsbridge- Moonlight Madness from 5 PM to 9 PM
  • 2022 Christmas Tree Auction and Gala from 6 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • 20th Annual Victorian Christmas Homes Tour from 6 PM @ Julia-Ann Historical District
  • Lighted Christmas Parade from 6 PM @ Williamstown Park
  • Live Entertainment by John Richards from 6 PM @ Marietta Wine Cellars
  • Hardly Able Carriage Co-Carriage Rides from 7 PM to 9 PM @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Mid Ohio Ballet Company- Nutcracker from 7 PM @ Marietta HS Auditorium
  • Hometown Christmas at the Smoot Theatre from 8 PM @ Smoot Theatre

Saturday, December 3rd

  • 20th Annual Victorian Christmas Homes Tour @ Julia-Ann Square Historical District
  • Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Artists Trees Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Small Packages Art Display @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Teen/Tween Acting Classes from 9:45AM to 10:45AM
  • Christmas Open House from 10 AM to 6 PM @ Rustic House Antique Mall
  • Cruisin’ With Santa from 10 AM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Intro to Aerial Yoga from 10 AM @ Amputee Center
  • MOV Model Railroad Club Christmas Open House from 10 AM to 6 PM @ NOE Office Equipment
  • Holiday Craft Workshop- Grades 4-6 from 12:30 PM to 2 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Hardly Able Carriage Co.- Carriage Rides from 1 PM to 3 PM @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Polar Express Cruise from 1 PM to 3 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • True Crime Book Club from 1 PM to 2 PM @ Emerson Avenue Branch of Wood County Library
  • Cookies with Santa! from 2 PM to 3:30 PM @ Campus Martius Museum and Ohio River Museum
  • Junior League Hosting a Christmas Open House from 3 PM to 6 PM @ Cook House Murdoch Ave
  • Santa House from 3 PM to 5 PM @ East Muskingum Park- Marietta, Ohio
  • Smoot Theatre- Movie showing of The Muppet Christmas Carol from 3 PM @ Smoot Theatre
  • Sound of Music from 3 PM @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Winterfest- Downtown PKB from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM @ Bicentennial Park
  • 12 Days of Christmas Dinner Cruise from 5 PM to 7 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Henderson Hall Christmas Evening 6 PM to 9 PM @ Blennerhassett Hotel
  • Line Dancing from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM @ Amputee Center
  • River Cities Ballroom Dance Night from 7 PM to 10 PM @ Wayside UMC Hall
  • Sounds of the Season from 7:30 PM to 9:30 PM @ Clay Center
  • The Davisson Bothers from 9 PM @ The Galley

Sunday, December 4th

  • Brunch with the Grinch from 11 PM @ The Cocktail Bar
  • Photos with Santa from 11 AM to 7 PM @ Grand Central Mall
  • Christmas with the Blennerhassetts from 12:30 PM to 3:30 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • 20th Annual Victorian Christmas Homes Tour from 1 PM to 4 PM @ Julia-Ann District
  • Mid Ohio Ballet Company- Nutcracker from 2 PM @ Ripley High School Auditorium
  • Open Mic Sundays 2 PM to 4 PM @ Jeremiah’s Coffee House
  • Sound of Music 2:30 PM @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • WV Parkersburg Symphony Orchestra 2:30 PM @ Blennerhassett Elementary School
  • Christmas with the Blennerhassetts from 4 PM to 7 PM @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Handel’s Messiah from 7 PM

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gardner Estates
Lawsuit filed on behalf of mobile home park residents
11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Pedro Damián Martínez también fue encontrado en posesión de más de 100 videos de pornografía...
Parkersburg man sentenced for federal drug crime
Patricia Boyd Obit
Obituary: Boyd, Patricia
Patricia Ann Barker Obit
Obituary: Barker, Patricia Ann

Latest News

WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge December 1st
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - December 1st
A 34-year-old man from Gallipolis is dead after a one vehicle crash on Wednesday night in...
One man dead after fatal crash on Wednesday night in Gallia County
Parkersburg Bridge Partners
Parkersburg Bridge Partners held a meeting to answer questions from the community
Here are some tips on how to stay safe while holiday shopping online.
How to avoid scams while online shopping