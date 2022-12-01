Comprehensive meeting held in Belpre to discuss ways to improve area

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Commissioners came to belpre to discuss ways in which to improve both the county and city.

The meeting included a comprehensive analysis of data looking into many areas of both Washington County and Belpre.

Some of the data is showing that not only is Washington County continuing to get older, but that Belpre is one of the oldest in the county with few young people moving to the city compared to other areas.

And that there is a difference between the unemployment rate in the county to the participation rate happening.

Residents also took part in a “S.W.O.T.” analysis where they brought areas in need of improvement.

Such as infrastructure, safety, tourism, education and more.

