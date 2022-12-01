Comprehensive meeting held in Belpre to discuss ways to improve area

Comprehensive meeting held in Belpre to discuss ways to improve area
Comprehensive meeting held in Belpre to discuss ways to improve area(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Commissioners came to belpre to discuss ways in which to improve both the county and city.

The meeting included a comprehensive analysis of data looking into many areas of both Washington County and Belpre.

Some of the data is showing that not only is Washington County continuing to get older, but that Belpre is one of the oldest in the county with few young people moving to the city compared to other areas.

And that there is a difference between the unemployment rate in the county to the participation rate happening.

Residents also took part in a “S.W.O.T.” analysis where they brought areas in need of improvement.

Such as infrastructure, safety, tourism, education and more.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Sixth St. and Juliana St. in Parkersburg...
Two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Juliana Street and Sixth Street Tuesday morning
Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell WDTV the boy was hunting...
11-year-old shot, killed in hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day
11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Gardner Estates
Lawsuit filed on behalf of mobile home park residents
Donna Abbott
Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies

Latest News

Williamstown H.S. community getting ready for return to state title game
Williamstown H.S. community getting ready for return to state title game
Nash sentenced for drug crime
WTAP News @ 6 - Nash sentenced
Pedro Damián Martínez también fue encontrado en posesión de más de 100 videos de pornografía...
Parkersburg man sentenced for federal drug crime
Morrison Inc.
The importance of checking you carbon monoxide detector