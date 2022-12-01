Expect minor traffic delays due to Christmas parades

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

There are several Christmas Parades scheduled over the next few days.

With each parade, there will be different roads closed that will affect traveling time.

Chief of Police for Williamstown and Parkersburg talked about what people should expect.

Williamstown’s Chief Shawn Graham said, “There is one change this year, we’re starting from Tomlinson Park instead of at the Christian School. The cars will start and end at Tomlinson Park on Highland.”

Parkersburg’s Chief Matthew Board said, “Traffic will be affected in the areas around Market Street from the area of 19th Street down to about 4th. If you have something in the downtown area, I would suggest leaving a little bit earlier, or making preparations for delays.”

Williamstown’s parade will be Friday night at 6 pm.

Vienna will hold theirs at 11 AM on Saturday, and Parkersburg will also be on Saturday at 2 pm.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.