Local writes kids Christmas book inspired by heartwarming family tradition

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Marietta resident published a children’s Christmas book inspired by a heartwarming tradition she started for her son.

The story of Glitter started long before it was put on paper.

Author Tatum Parmer said, “This book was a long time in the making. This was a tradition that I started for our son when he was a toddler…,”

Parmer said she told her son a fairy was the one putting little gifts in the family advent calendar every night. He then immediately became immersed in the magic, writing notes to Glitter and drawing pictures of her.

“He drew a little ornament when he was younger of him and Glitter and my illustrator who I found for the book was phenomenal. She worked with us until the illustrations reflected what he had imagined as a child,” Parmer said.

Even when Parmer’s son grew up, he never forgot Glitter.

“So whenever he was getting ready to go to college, he said ‘you know mom you should really share that with other children.’ He said ‘I loved it.’ And so I thought ‘I think that I can do that’ so we decided as a family to embark on the book writing process.”

Now Parmer hopes to spread the enthusiasm the tradition gave her family through her book Goodness of Glitter.

“I want families to spend time in the evenings cozy and reading the book, anticipating the excitement and the energy of the season…like we did when Grayor was younger,” she said.

To start the tradition, you can use your own advent calendar or order one with the book that matches the illustrations.

For gifts, you can write notes from Glitter, tuck away pieces of candy, or whatever else you can think of.

Parmer will be doing a book signing event this Friday at Teri Ann’s on Front Street. It will last from 5pm to 8pm.

The book is currently being sold in three states: Ohio, Maryland, and South Carolina.

For more information, click on the link below.

The Goodness of Glitter – GoodnessofGlitter

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.