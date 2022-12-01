Marietta Community Foundation distributes over $200,000 in grant funds

MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) -

The Marietta Community Foundation just ended their fall grant cycle where 200 thousand dollars in grant funding was given to 18 local nonprofits.

The Foundation’s President and CEO, Heather Allender said they have been increasing the amount they’re able to give out each year.

Allender says they get about 25-30 applications in a cycle, and community needs and available funds helps determine how many are chosen.

In this cycle, 18 organizations were chosen. Six of those chosen will be receiving their first grant through the Foundation.

Allender says it’s impressive and humbling to have the $200,000 in the Community Impact Fund to give to these organizations.

“Because that means donors are giving to us and combining all of their dollars and allowing our board to look at these applications, look at these non-profits and make these decisions and give it back out. It’s the foundation distributing these dollars, but it’s really the community that’s giving the money.’’

The largest grant recipient was Discovery World on Market, totaling $26,400.

Discover World on Market’s Executive Director is Wendy Shriver. Shriver said she is thrilled to receive such a large grant from the Foundation. The funding is going towards a Rocket Launcher Exhibit that will be a part of the museum’s Design Studio.

Shriver went on to say that receiving grants like the one from the Foundation, helps show that the community values the investment of the museum.

In a release from the Marietta Community Foundation, they listed the following grant recipients:

American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley to provide direct financial assistance to Washington County residents who have experienced a disaster.

Artsbridge to provide two (2) 6-week Art Connections programs for children in the Washington County area.

The Betsey Mills Club to install air conditioning in the gymnasium.

Boys and Girls Club of Washington County to complete the design phase of the Garrett Scott Memorial Teen Center.

The Broughton Foundation to purchase the tools and supplies needed to create a steward program that will restore and maintain the Broughton Nature Preserve.

Children’s Museum of the Mid-Ohio Valley to purchase a Rocket Launcher exhibit for the Discovery World on Market Museum.

Consumer Credit Counseling Service of the Mid-Ohio Valley to fund programs that promote financial literacy among Washington County residents.

Ely Chapman Education Foundation to provide Opportunity Scholarships to disadvantaged children in the area.

Friends of the Joseph Barker Jr. House to match community donations for the initial, emergency structural stabilization tasks on the historic Joseph Barker House in Lower Newport, Ohio.

The Gospel Mission of Marietta to install a central air conditioning system in their food pantry.

Harmar Rowing Club, Inc. to purchase two sets of oars (16 total) and two BikeErgs to replace worn-out training and racing equipment needed to operate the rowing program.

Hervida 4-H Camp, Inc. to install a chip and seal surface to the main road of Camp Hervida to make camp facilities ADA compliant.

House of Hope to purchase a new 15-passenger van to replace the current 2003 6-passenger van that suffers from mechanical issues.

Marietta Band Boosters, Inc. to purchase a new hot dog roller grill and bun cabinet for concession stand events and fundraisers.

National Inventors Hall of Fame to provide scholarships for 25 underserved Washington County children to take part in the Camp Invention STEM, Creativity, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Program held at Washington State Community College.

The Salvation Army for the Washington County Angel Tree Program, which provides Christmas presents to low-income children in Washington County.

Washington County Career Center to purchase the necessary equipment for an EMT Program for postsecondary students, as well as refresher courses for licensed personnel as part of their continuing education requirements.

Washington County Special Olympics to assist participants with securing equipment, uniforms, entry fees, lodging, and food.

