Marietta man sentenced for dropping destructive devices found on barges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release, Nathaniel Becker, was sentenced to eight years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release in connection with pipe bombs found on barges on the Ohio River.

Becker was found guilty of two counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device and two counts of placement of a destructive device on a vessel in April 2022.

