Obituary: Amrine, Patrick Donald

Patrick Donald Amrine, 76, of Waterford, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022, at his home while surrounded by loved ones.

Patrick was born on October 22, 1946, to Frank B. Amrine Jr. and Virginia (Murray) Amrine in Marietta, Ohio. After Patrick graduated from St. Mary’s Central High School in 1964, he attended Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Most of his career was spent in sales at The Airolite Company in Marietta and later as an educator in business and mentor for local small businesses.

Patrick was active in the local community, donating countless hours to coach youth sports with grade schools and the Marietta Bantam Baseball League. He was an instrumental part in establishing St. Mary’s Athletic Boosters. Patrick also enjoyed the fellowship and had leadership roles with Marietta Rotary and Kiwanis Clubs, as well as the Washington County and Barlow Fair Boards.

Patrick is survived by his sons, Patrick (Mindy) Amrine Jr., Andrew Amrine, and Geoffrey (Melissa) Amrine; his daughters Heidi (Rob) Jackson and Bethany (Matt) Hinton; one stepson, Jonathan (Ashley) Coffman; and 19 grandchildren. He is also survived by five brothers, Michael (Heike) Amrine, Frank (Jo Ellen) Amrine, Tim (Lorie) Amrine, Jim (Karen) Amrine, and David Amrine; one sister, Mary Groves; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family would also like to say a special thanks to his caregiver, Darla McGrath, for her friendship and compassionate care for Patrick over the past year, as well as the team at Marietta Hospice for their incredible support.

Patrick is preceded in death by his parents; wives Donna (Riley) Amrine and Susan (Stage) Amrine; daughter Cynthia “Cissy” Henry; three stepsons, Matthew Coffman, Benjamin Coffman, and Daniel Coffman; brother John Amrine; and brother-in-law Bill Groves.

Visitation will be 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home in Marietta, with the Vigil service at 3:00 PM. Funeral Liturgy with Mass will be at The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 10:00 AM. Burial to follow at Tunnel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in memory of Patrick to the Memorial Health Foundation or the Frank and Virginia “Ginny” Amrine Memorial Fund through the Marietta Community Foundation.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes is honored to serve the Amrine family and offer online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.