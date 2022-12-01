Obituary: Parks, Evelyn E.

Evelyn E. Parks, 76, of Marietta, passed away at 11:00 pm, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home.

She was born December 19, 1945, at Wingett Run, a daughter of Harry and Inez Prine Marshall. Evelyn retired from Marietta City Schools and was a member of Harmar Hill Church of Christ.

On March 17, 1984, she married Michael Parks, who survives with son Richard (Michelle) Vajdich of Marietta and daughter Tina (Charles) Mitchell of Parkersburg; 7 grandchildren: Haylee, Austin, Damon, Sean, Alex, Amber, and Andrew; 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Christine Trefny, sister Ines Peery and brother Glen Marshall.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Dec. 5) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, followed by cremation. The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

The family would like to extend “Thanks” to the Reno Rescue Squad and a special “Thanks” to Mike for the care he gave Evelyn.

