Obituary: Parks, Evelyn E.

Evelyn E. Parks Obit
Evelyn E. Parks Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Evelyn E. Parks, 76, of Marietta, passed away at 11:00 pm, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home.

She was born December 19, 1945, at Wingett Run, a daughter of Harry and Inez Prine Marshall.  Evelyn retired from Marietta City Schools and was a member of Harmar Hill Church of Christ.

On March 17, 1984, she married Michael Parks, who survives with son Richard (Michelle) Vajdich of Marietta and daughter Tina (Charles) Mitchell of Parkersburg; 7 grandchildren:  Haylee, Austin, Damon, Sean, Alex, Amber, and Andrew; 9 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Christine Trefny, sister Ines Peery and brother Glen Marshall.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Dec. 5) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, followed by cremation.  The family will greet friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

The family would like to extend “Thanks” to the Reno Rescue Squad and a special “Thanks” to Mike for the care he gave Evelyn.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gardner Estates
Lawsuit filed on behalf of mobile home park residents
A 34-year-old man from Gallipolis is dead after a one vehicle crash on Wednesday night in...
One man dead after fatal crash on Wednesday night in Gallia County
Pedro Damián Martínez también fue encontrado en posesión de más de 100 videos de pornografía...
Parkersburg man sentenced for federal drug crime
11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Patricia Boyd Obit
Obituary: Boyd, Patricia

Latest News

Dr. Joseph Corder Woofter Obit
Obituary: Woofter, Dr. Joseph Corder
Clavorn Carl Radcliff Obit
Obituary: Radcliff, Clavorn Carl
Patrick Donald Amrine Obit
Obituary: Amrine, Patrick Donald
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cawley, James Gavin