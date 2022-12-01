Obituary: Radcliff, Clavorn Carl

Clavorn, Carl Radcliff, 81, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away November 29, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 15, 1941, a son of the late Carl J. Radcliff and Mary Carr Radcliff.

He worked in production at AMES True Temer, where he then retired. He enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, and 4-wheeling.

Clavorn is survived by his loving partner of 36 years, Nancy Gant; a son, Carl D. Radcliff of Mineral Wells, WV; two stepdaughters, Jackie Carter of Washington State and Michelle Campbell of Delaware; two brothers, Delmas Radcliff of Washington, WV, and Blaine Radcliff of Mineral Wells, WV; six grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Clavorn was preceded in death by four brothers, Harry Radcliff, Dale Radcliff, Carol Radcliff, and Manual Radcliff; four sisters, Anna Lee Bibbee, Bernice Wagner, Gladys Jones, and Ernestine Bibbee.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Burial will follow at Hiney Hill Cemetery in Gilmer Co., WV. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 Monday, December 5, 2022, at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Radcliff family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.