Obituary: Radcliff, Clavorn Carl

Clavorn Carl Radcliff Obit
Clavorn Carl Radcliff Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Clavorn, Carl Radcliff, 81, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away November 29, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 15, 1941, a son of the late Carl J. Radcliff and Mary Carr Radcliff.

He worked in production at AMES True Temer, where he then retired. He enjoyed riding his Harley, hunting, and 4-wheeling.

Clavorn is survived by his loving partner of 36 years, Nancy Gant; a son, Carl D. Radcliff of Mineral Wells, WV; two stepdaughters, Jackie Carter of Washington State and Michelle Campbell of Delaware;  two brothers, Delmas Radcliff of Washington, WV, and Blaine Radcliff of Mineral Wells, WV; six grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Clavorn was preceded in death by four brothers, Harry Radcliff, Dale Radcliff, Carol Radcliff, and Manual Radcliff; four sisters, Anna Lee Bibbee, Bernice Wagner, Gladys Jones, and Ernestine Bibbee.

Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg. Burial will follow at Hiney Hill Cemetery in Gilmer Co., WV. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 Monday, December 5, 2022, at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Radcliff family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gardner Estates
Lawsuit filed on behalf of mobile home park residents
A 34-year-old man from Gallipolis is dead after a one vehicle crash on Wednesday night in...
One man dead after fatal crash on Wednesday night in Gallia County
Pedro Damián Martínez también fue encontrado en posesión de más de 100 videos de pornografía...
Parkersburg man sentenced for federal drug crime
11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Patricia Boyd Obit
Obituary: Boyd, Patricia

Latest News

Dr. Joseph Corder Woofter Obit
Obituary: Woofter, Dr. Joseph Corder
Evelyn E. Parks Obit
Obituary: Parks, Evelyn E.
Patrick Donald Amrine Obit
Obituary: Amrine, Patrick Donald
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Cawley, James Gavin