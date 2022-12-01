One man dead after fatal crash on Wednesday night in Gallia County

A 34-year-old man from Gallipolis is dead after a one vehicle crash on Wednesday night in...
A 34-year-old man from Gallipolis is dead after a one vehicle crash on Wednesday night in Gallia County, Ohio.(MGN)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - A 34-year-old man from Gallipolis is dead after a one vehicle crash on Wednesday night in Gallia County, Ohio.

The call for the crash came in at 10:12 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle, Rocky Frazier, was pronounced dead on scene according to a press release from the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Frazier was traveling west on State Route 588 when his vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway.

The vehicle was then overcorrected, drove left of center, and off the left side of the roadway striking a tree according to the press release.

Frazier was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office, Gallipolis Fire Department, Gallia EMS and Reds Towing all responded to the scene.

The roadway remains open while the crash is being investigated.

