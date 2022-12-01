Parkersburg Bridge Partners held a meeting to answer questions from the community

Parkersburg Bridge Partners
Parkersburg Bridge Partners(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

Parkersburg Bridge Partners held a meeting to answer your questions about the bridge...

Representatives from the engineering firms and construction team are available to answer any questions the public has about the construction and bridge.

Recently, Parkersburg Bridge Partners set the rate for traveling the bridge to $1 per trip or $30 monthly for unlimited trips.

You can use an E-Z Pass or get a transponder the group will have available.

Account Manager for Parkersburg Bridge Partners, Jonathan Wallace, talked about the transponders.

Wallace said, “We will provide the transponders free of charge. All somebody has to do then is just go online, register, and pick the subscription rate that they would like.”

Wallace went on to mention that they are still figuring out how residents will pick up transponders.

Parkersburg Bridge Partners are planning on having more community meetings in 2023.

To keep informed about the bridge and any meetings Parkersburg Bridge Partners will hold, you can visit Parkersburg Bridge Partners - Facebook and Parkersburg Bridge Partners - Website

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Sixth St. and Juliana St. in Parkersburg...
Two-car crash occurred at the intersection of Juliana Street and Sixth Street Tuesday morning
Officials with the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources tell WDTV the boy was hunting...
11-year-old shot, killed in hunting accident on Thanksgiving Day
11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Gardner Estates
Lawsuit filed on behalf of mobile home park residents
Donna Abbott
Former WVU women’s basketball standout dies

Latest News

Here are some tips on how to stay safe while holiday shopping online.
How to avoid scams while online shopping
A local author wrote a book inspired by a holiday tradition she started for her son.
Local writes kids Christmas book inspired by heartwarming family tradition
Comprehensive meeting held in Belpre to discuss ways to improve area
Comprehensive meeting held in Belpre to discuss ways to improve area
Williamstown H.S. community getting ready for return to state title game
Williamstown H.S. community getting ready for return to state title game