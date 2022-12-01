Parkersburg Bridge Partners held a meeting to answer questions from the community

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) -

Parkersburg Bridge Partners held a meeting to answer your questions about the bridge...

Representatives from the engineering firms and construction team are available to answer any questions the public has about the construction and bridge.

Recently, Parkersburg Bridge Partners set the rate for traveling the bridge to $1 per trip or $30 monthly for unlimited trips.

You can use an E-Z Pass or get a transponder the group will have available.

Account Manager for Parkersburg Bridge Partners, Jonathan Wallace, talked about the transponders.

Wallace said, “We will provide the transponders free of charge. All somebody has to do then is just go online, register, and pick the subscription rate that they would like.”

Wallace went on to mention that they are still figuring out how residents will pick up transponders.

Parkersburg Bridge Partners are planning on having more community meetings in 2023.

To keep informed about the bridge and any meetings Parkersburg Bridge Partners will hold, you can visit Parkersburg Bridge Partners - Facebook and Parkersburg Bridge Partners - Website

