Parkersburg Salvation Army needs help with their Red Kettle Drive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Bells are ringing across the country as the Salvation Army holds their Red Kettle Drive.

Parkersburg’s Salvation Army started their Red Kettle Drive on Veteran’s day and has already raised $14,00 of their $80,000 goal for this year.

They have 15 stands around Wood County collecting donations, and they are looking for volunteers to ring at the locations.

Lieutenant Anthony Rowe talked about this issue that they are facing during this time of giving.

Lt. Rowe said, “We are in need of volunteers. I’ve maxed out my paid bell ringers, so I need volunteers. You can ring for 2 hours, you can ring for the whole day. We’re asking people to at least ring for 4 hours. That would be great for us.”

Lieutenant Rowe said that he will be ringing a bell next Friday, at the South Side Wal-Mart, as part of the National Commander Challenge.

If you are interested in being a bell ringer, you can visit Register to Ring.

If you would like to donate online to Parkersburg Salvation Army you can visit Parkersburg Virtual Kettle Drive.

