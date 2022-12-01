Parkersburg South prepares for upcoming basketball season

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Eight months after a three point loss to Morgantown in the Class AAAA State Championship, the Parkersburg South basketball team is preparing for another run at the state title.

The team is returning ten seniors to this years squad, but only two returning starters from this past years team.

With a new starting lineup, the Patriots are ready to give it their all and the players are ready to compete for starting spots.

The Patriots have been rolling with the players they have in the gym right now, but after this Saturday’s football state championship, they will gain even more athletes.

Parkersburg South remembers every second of the post game following their loss, and they are using that loss as fuel to make sure they never feel like that again.

