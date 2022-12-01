Two Parkersburg men arrested following a police chase Thursday Morning

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Around 4 AM on Thursday a Parkersburg Police Officer spotted a vehicle quickly leaving a business on the 1600 block of St Marys Ave. and ran a red light, according to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board.

The officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, at which point the vehicle fled.

Speeds were estimated to be 80 mph on Latrobe Street.

The vehicle drifted to the left where it struck an embankment and rolled.

The driver, Scott Baker age 29, tried to flee.

Baker and passenger Diamante Thompson, age 22, were arrested on the scene.

At the scene, officials recovered a firearm from inside the vehicle which both suspects were not suppose to be in possession of.

Baker is being charged for fleeing with reckless disregard for the safety of others and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Thompson had an outstanding warrant for fraudulent use of an access device and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Misdemeanor charges will be pressed at a later date.

