West Virginia Sen. Glenn Jeffries switches policital parties

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced he has filed to switch his political party affiliation.

The West Virginia State Senator from Red House is leaving the Democratic Party to join the West Virginia Republican Party.

“I have the greatest respect for the many friends and supporters I have been blessed with during my time in public office,” Jeffries said. “I hope to continue and strengthen those relationships going forward.”

With the addition of Jeffries, the Republican majority in the State Senate will now grow to 31 senators.

