West Virginia Sen. Glenn Jeffries switches policital parties

Senator Glenn Jefferies, D, West Virginia
Senator Glenn Jefferies, D, West Virginia(West Virginia State Senate)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced he has filed to switch his political party affiliation.

The West Virginia State Senator from Red House is leaving the Democratic Party to join the West Virginia Republican Party.

“I have the greatest respect for the many friends and supporters I have been blessed with during my time in public office,” Jeffries said. “I hope to continue and strengthen those relationships going forward.”

With the addition of Jeffries, the Republican majority in the State Senate will now grow to 31 senators.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gardner Estates
Lawsuit filed on behalf of mobile home park residents
A 34-year-old man from Gallipolis is dead after a one vehicle crash on Wednesday night in...
One man dead after fatal crash on Wednesday night in Gallia County
Pedro Damián Martínez también fue encontrado en posesión de más de 100 videos de pornografía...
Parkersburg man sentenced for federal drug crime
11-year-old killed in W.Va. hunting accident
Patricia Boyd Obit
Obituary: Boyd, Patricia

Latest News

Marietta Community Foundation gives our $200,000+ in grants
Marietta Community Foundation distributes over $200,000 in grant funds
Arts and entertainment events happening December 1st-4th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge December 1st
WTAP Daybreak - Artsbridge - December 1st
A 34-year-old man from Gallipolis is dead after a one vehicle crash on Wednesday night in...
One man dead after fatal crash on Wednesday night in Gallia County