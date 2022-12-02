The annual Winterfest is back this Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Winterfest is coming back to rev up some holiday spirit in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The annual tradition will bring a variety of holiday-themed events to downtown Parkersburg this Saturday.

Right after the parade, Bicentennial Park will be open with train rides for kids, live music, and more.

In the city building, there will be story time, a Santa Claus meet and greet a collaborative art project, and more.

At 6:00 p.m., there will be a tree-lighting ceremony in front of the city building and fireworks will go off after.

Downtown Parkersburg Executive Director Amanda Stevens calls it the city’s official kick-off for the holiday season.

“..., I think what makes it special is seeing old friends and neighbors and people you went to school with. It’s almost like an unofficial holiday homecoming,” she said.

Stevens added that multiple museums will be open on Saturday - some with free admission.

Stevens would also like to thank its title sponsor WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center.

For a more detailed schedule, click on the link below.

Winterfest | Facebook

