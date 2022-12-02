Belpre may have a new police chief by the end of the year - how the process works

Here's how Belpre is going about picking a new police chief.
Here's how Belpre is going about picking a new police chief.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Belpre Police Department is in the process of getting a new police chief. Mayor Lorentz predicts an official decision will come before the new year.

Former Belpre Police Chief Terry Williams retired earlier this year, leaving his seat up for grabs.

Lorentz said, “If we don’t have two or have a competitive test in-house then we have to advertise. Well we do have a competitive test. I have two up for promotion. Either one of them could get that job.”

Michael P. Stump is one of the Belpre police officers in the running. He’s acting as the interim police chief until the official decision is made.

Lorentz said both officers have at least five years of experience as sergeants.

“I say this in all sincerity, either one of these two gentlemen - as far as the city goes, we could flip a coin. We can’t lose,” Lorentz said.

A civil service test will determine who becomes chief of police, according to Lorentz. Each candidate has 60 days to study. The exam will take place December. The test has three sections.

“We’re going to do the test. Then there will be an oral question and we’ll sit as a group and hear that answer and then a written question and we’ll score it accordingly,” Lorentz said.

Whoever gets the best score steps up as chief.

“Once one of these two gentlemen are promoted, we’ll be short a sergeant of course and I’ll have four people who are going to take that test,” Lorentz said.

WTAP will keep you updated when the final decision is made.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

