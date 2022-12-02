Hearts Behind the Badge toy drive held at EZ rider bus garage

WTAP News @ 6
By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday afternoon the Hearts Behind the Badge toy drive was held to collect toys for local kids in need.

Cars stopped to help donate toys as the toy drive filled an EZ rider bus.

Child Welfare Supervisor, Shannon Elkins, says the toy drive is a lot bigger than just collecting toys.

“It’s amazing. It fills our heart just to see the smiles on their faces the gifts they’re able to get from the community. We have a very generous community and it just warms our heart to see that it takes a village obviously to help our kids and make sure that we have a bright Christmas for our kids,” Elkins said.

You can visit the DHHR website for contact information if you are looking to donate toys to children in need.

Contact Laurea Ellis at (304) 420-2560 or email at laurea.j.ellis@wv.gov

