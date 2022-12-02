La. murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers in W. Va., BRPD says

UPDATE

MERCER COUNTY, W. Va. (WAFB) - A man accused of shooting and killing Da’Ja Davis, 28, in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Dec. 1, was shot and killed by troopers with West Virginia State Police on Friday, Dec. 2, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane, 29, was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in Mercer County, W. Va. Crane’s six-month-old baby, who was in the car with him at the time of the shooting, was not injured, police added.

West Virginia State Police said troopers were notified by Louisiana law enforcement authorities around 9:30 a.m. about a suspect wanted for murder and child abduction and an AMBER Alert was issued.

WVSP said investigators began tracking Crane, who was found off exit 20 of I-77 South in Mercer County. Troopers said the suspect grabbed a gun and fired it when they approached the stolen vehicle. They added they returned fire and Crane was pronounced dead at the scene.

WVSP said the baby was found unharmed in the back seat of the stolen vehicle and no troopers were injured in the shootout.

Investigators said Crane was Davis’ apparent boyfriend. An arrest warrant was issued for him Thursday evening, they added.

RELATED: Reports of large police presence off I-77

The victim of a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge Thursday (Dec. 1) afternoon has been identified.

ORIGINAL

The victim of a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Dec. 1, was identified on Friday, Dec. 2, as Da’Ja Davis, 28, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD said the shooting happened on Shelley Street near Scenic Highway around 3 p.m.

Davis was found dead in the passenger seat of a car, officials said. They added she had been shot multiple times.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.