Marietta’s Salvation Army had a slow start to their Red Kettle Drive

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

It’s that time of the year where bell ringers are outside for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive.

Marietta’s Salvation Army has been having a great turnout with volunteers willing to ring on the weekends, but still have openings if you are interested.

Even with all of the help on the weekends, the Salvation Army has raised less that $5,000 with a goal of $40,000.

Major Todd Hughes talked about how every little bit helps.

MAJ Hughes said, “The donations are just slow, and I kind of anticipated that a little bit. The way the economy is at this point. We do have a lot of folks that didn’t come in for help last year, but we are seeing a little increase in that.”

Donations will continue to be collected through Christmas Eve at locations mainly in Belpre and Marietta.

If you are interested in volunteering for Marietta’s Salvation Army you can call 740-373-4043 or you can visit Marietta Salvation Army where you can sign up or make a donation.

