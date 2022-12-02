Obituary: Cottrell, Russell Dee

Russell Dee Cottrell “Dee Pap,” 85, of Shock, went home to be with the Lord and his “Angel” Etta Macil (Rogers) Cottrell on November 29, 2022, at his home.

He was born on Frozen Run, Nicut, WV, on February 14, 1937, the son of the late Ezra and Ellen Sawlyers Cottrell.

On May 15, 1955, Russell married his sweetheart, Etta. From the love of that marriage, they created four sons, Calvin Eugene (Ruby), Troy Russell (Brenda), Bobby Gale (Rosetta), and Randall Glen. These four sons blessed them with six grandchildren, Tina, Shannon, Troy, Jr., Bobby, Jr., Jennifer, and Randall. These six grandchildren blessed them with 15 great-grandchildren, two of which are already in His arms. Also, surviving are brothers Denzil Cottrell and Myretta Riley.

In addition to his parents, wife, and two great-grandchildren, Russell was greeted by six of his siblings, Reese, Paul, Ronzell, May, Geneve, and Annabelle.

Dee Pap worked in the timber and the coal mines in Monongalia and Gilmer Counties until he went to work for Burke, Parsons, and Bowlby, where he worked for 31 years before retiring.

To the kids on Shock, Dee was known for making apple butter for the kids at school, cracking walnuts in his garden during the fall, and handing out cans of pop at Trick or Treat. He was a member of Frozen Chapel Baptist Church. He knew his Bible and like to talk to anyone who would listen about it. Everyone that knew him loved him. He loved his family with his whole heart.

A funeral service will be held at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., with Elder Larry Fisher officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in Cottrell Cemetery on Frozen Run. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

