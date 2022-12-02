Obituary: Fox, Donald Paul,

Donald Paul Fox “Dutch” Obit
Donald Paul Fox “Dutch” Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Donald Paul Fox “Dutch,” 68, of New Matamoras, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family, who will greatly miss him.

Donald was the son of Urban and Helen B. Fox of Westlake, Ohio.

He is survived by his sons Glenn R. (Shelly) Fox and Jason P. Fox; brothers David U. Fox and Thomas Fox. He will be missed by all who knew him. He was a man who loved to help others, often putting others before himself. He made the world a better place just by being in it. Don was a man of many talents – his endeavors involved his love of geology and natural resources with his coworkers and good friends at Eastern Mountain Fuel.

Memorial service to be planned at a later date. Anyone who desires to help others, as the Dutch would have, are encouraged to make a charitable contribution to their favorite charity. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg Men Arrested Following Police Pursuit
Two Parkersburg men arrested following a police chase Thursday Morning
A 34-year-old man from Gallipolis is dead after a one vehicle crash on Wednesday night in...
One man dead after fatal crash on Wednesday night in Gallia County
Nathaniel Becker
Marietta man sentenced for dropping destructive devices found on barges
Gardner Estates
Lawsuit filed on behalf of mobile home park residents
Parkersburg South community excited for return to Class-AAA title game
Parkersburg South community excited for return to Class-AAA title game

Latest News

Rosie Elizabeth Hutson Obit
Obituary: Hutson, Rosie Elizabeth
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Rutter, Steven K.
Patty Lou Rhoades Obit
Obituary: Rhoades, Patty Lou
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Markle, Michael