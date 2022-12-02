Obituary: Fox, Donald Paul,

Donald Paul Fox “Dutch,” 68, of New Matamoras, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family, who will greatly miss him.

Donald was the son of Urban and Helen B. Fox of Westlake, Ohio.

He is survived by his sons Glenn R. (Shelly) Fox and Jason P. Fox; brothers David U. Fox and Thomas Fox. He will be missed by all who knew him. He was a man who loved to help others, often putting others before himself. He made the world a better place just by being in it. Don was a man of many talents – his endeavors involved his love of geology and natural resources with his coworkers and good friends at Eastern Mountain Fuel.

Memorial service to be planned at a later date. Anyone who desires to help others, as the Dutch would have, are encouraged to make a charitable contribution to their favorite charity. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com

