Obituary: Hutson, Rosie Elizabeth

Rosie Elizabeth Hutson, 78, of Parkersburg, WV, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born in Clarksburg, a daughter of the late Glenn H. and Irene (Gibson) Davis.

She was a homemaker and attended the Church of God.

She is survived by eight children Betty Mackey; Sallie Sprouse (Jeff); Hershell Hutson, Jr. (Nichole); Elizabeth Hutson (Anthony Bailey), Charley Hutson, Perry Hutson (Marlena), Barbara Green (Randall), and Rosa Hutson (Richard); thirty-two grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother Billy Davis; and sister Linda Hutson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hershell T. Hutson; a sister Dorothy Parsons; brother Henry Davis; two sons-in-law, Blaine Mackey, Jr. and Jeffrey Harbison, Sr.; grandson, Caleb VanCamp; and great-grandson Austin Hutson.

Services will be Tuesday at 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Dale Parkersburg officiating.

Burial will be at Sedalia Cemetery in Doddridge County.

Visitation will be Monday 6-8 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.