Obituary: Rhoades, Patty Lou

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Patty Lou Rhoades, 72, of Marietta, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at The Cleveland Clinic.

Patty was born March 4, 1950, in Spencer, West Virginia, to Martha “Mert” Miller Davis.

She graduated from Warren High School in 1968.

She married Gary Rhoades on May 18, 1971.

Patty worked for Thompson Landscaping for over 20 years. She had attended Open Door Baptist Church.  Patty was a member of the VFW Auxiliary Post 5108. She loved cooking and hosting family dinners and spending time with her beloved horse, Nugget.

Patty will be deeply missed by her husband, Gary Rhoades; son Christopher (Whitney) Rhoades; daughter Amanda (Matthew) Westfall; grandchildren, Austin (Morgan) Westfall and Nathaniel Westfall; great-grandchildren Alex and Aidyn.

Patty was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Miller Davis; her stepfather Robert Davis and her sister Cheryl Davis.

Friends may call Tuesday, December 6th, from 10 to 12 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-East Lawn Chapel, 27880 St. Rt. 7, Marietta.  Funeral services will follow at 12 p.m.  Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Park. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, 90 Mt. Tom Road, Marietta, OH 45750.

