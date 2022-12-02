Obituary: Rutter, Steven K.

Steven K. Rutter, 69, of Marietta, passed away at home on November 30, 2022. He was born in Marietta, a son of Joseph E. Rutter, Sr., and Marie Barnhart. Stevan was a retired mechanic.

On August 31, 1980, he married Susan J. Beaver, who preceded him in death on November 25, 2022.

He is survived by daughter Stephanie Rutter and Sara Rutter, both of Marietta; grandchildren: Taylor, Garrett, Kaleb, William, Merissa, Keith, Aliza, Kasia, Chase, Brantly, and Regan and great-grandson David.

He is also survived by siblings: Mary A. (Dean) Moore, Deobrah (Floyd) VanFossen, Annette G. (Bill) Morgan, all of Marietta, and Ricky Rutter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and siblings: Elizabeth A. Zimmer, Susan J. Holiday, Joseph D. Rutter, Jr., Arville Rutter, and Gary Rutter.

At his request, he will be cremated, and there will be no services. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

