Obituary: Smith, Harold Eugene

Harold Eugene Smith, 86, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away November 30, 2022, at his residence under the loving care of his family and Amedisys Hospice.

He was born September 30, 1936, in Gay, WV, the son of the late Ralph Edward and Glada Irene Riddle Smith.

Harold will be remembered as a kind and quiet gentleman. He always enjoyed deer hunting with his grandchildren.  He retired from GE Plastics after thirty years. Harold is survived by his wife of sixty years, Shirley Marie Graham Smith; children Tina Bailey, Eugene Smith II, Anita Tibbs; six grandchildren, Mark, Drew, Mollie, Timmy, Madison, and Taylor; twelve great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Smith (Sharon), Ted Smith (Bev), one sister Marion Somerville (“Hop”) and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings Shirley, Katherine, Wallace, and Edward.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm Wednesday at the Big Tygart Cemetery/ Rockport Section with full military honors by American Legion Post #15.

Visitation will be from 5 - 8 on Tuesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

