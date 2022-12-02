Pet of the Week: Cody from the Humane Society of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Cody! WTAP’s Pet of the Week. He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Cody is an eight-year-old domestic shorthair cat. He was brought to the shelter because his owner had to go into an assisted living situation.

He is a front declawed cat so he will need an indoor only home. He absolutely loves to have head scratches and be petted.

He is one of the sweetest cat at the shelter currently. He also loves to observe what is going on around him.

If you are looking to adopt Cody or any other animals from the Humane Society of Parkersburg, make sure to visit their website www.hsop.org and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

