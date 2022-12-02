USPS celebrates Operation Santa for the 110th year

By Kheron Alston
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Operation Santa is taking place for the 110th year. The event held by the USPS allows children in need to send Christmas lists to Santa at 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888.

The letter will be picked up and posted and a letter adopter will buy the gift that is listed on the Christmas list for the child.

For Spokesperson, Susan Wright, she says it spreads so much joy throughout a community that they have been serving for over 200 years.

“So we certainly know the importance of this holiday season for our customers and this is a way for us to make it a little more special for everyone really. Not only those in need but for those who are generous and have a good heart and want to share holiday season with those who are less fortunate than them,” said Wright.

For more information or to adopt or write a letter to Santa you can visit the USPS website here.

