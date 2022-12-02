Vienna City Council finalizing plans for new pool

Vienna City Council meets to finalize plans for the new pool.(phillip hickman)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council met for a special meeting Thursday to talk about finalizing revisions to the new pool.

There will be a 20-foot tall waterslide, a zero-entry baby pool that is 18 inches deep, a new bathhouse, a pumphouse and a concession stand.

Council also added a second diving board. Now that council has narrowed down the blueprint, the plans will go to the engineering firm and architects to put together. Council plans to have one more special meeting in December to talk about the pool.

Council members will vote on the pool once they get the final packets back in about two weeks. The plan is to still have it open by this summer.

