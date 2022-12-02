PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Warehouse Church will be bringing a Winter Wonderland to Parkersburg.

The church will be holding their first ever “Warehouse Wonderland” Friday night from 6P.M. To 8P.M.

The event is free and open to anyone in the community.

Dakota Bortel is a staff member at the warehouse church and was helping put the event together.

Bortel said to park at Value City where a Christmas bus will drive you to the church, making it feel like you are entering a winter wonderland.

The church will be collecting donations of baby items such as baby wipes, diapers and onesies for the Women’s Care Center. Bortel says this is a part of their community outreach efforts.

Bortel said the church is excited to do something for the community that the whole family can enjoy.

”The whole family can grab some hot chocolate, get some cookies, watch a Christmas movie together and just set the Christmas spirit environment.”

Bortel also said the church hopes to do more events like this in the future.

The Church is located at 3417 Murdoch Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Value City is located at 400 Lakeview Ctr, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

