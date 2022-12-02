Warehouse Church will be bringing a Winter Wonderland to Parkersburg

Warehouse Wonderland is a free event open to the community
The church will be holding their first ever “Warehouse Wonderland”
The church will be holding their first ever “Warehouse Wonderland”(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Warehouse Church will be bringing a Winter Wonderland to Parkersburg.

The church will be holding their first ever “Warehouse Wonderland” Friday night from 6P.M. To 8P.M.

The event is free and open to anyone in the community.

Dakota Bortel is a staff member at the warehouse church and was helping put the event together.

Bortel said to park at Value City where a Christmas bus will drive you to the church, making it feel like you are entering a winter wonderland.

The church will be collecting donations of baby items such as baby wipes, diapers and onesies for the Women’s Care Center. Bortel says this is a part of their community outreach efforts.

Bortel said the church is excited to do something for the community that the whole family can enjoy.

”The whole family can grab some hot chocolate, get some cookies, watch a Christmas movie together and just set the Christmas spirit environment.”

Bortel also said the church hopes to do more events like this in the future.

The Church is located at 3417 Murdoch Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Value City is located at 400 Lakeview Ctr, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg Men Arrested Following Police Pursuit
Two Parkersburg men arrested following a police chase Thursday Morning
A 34-year-old man from Gallipolis is dead after a one vehicle crash on Wednesday night in...
One man dead after fatal crash on Wednesday night in Gallia County
Nathaniel Becker
Marietta man sentenced for dropping destructive devices found on barges
Gardner Estates
Lawsuit filed on behalf of mobile home park residents
Parkersburg South community excited for return to Class-AAA title game
Parkersburg South community excited for return to Class-AAA title game

Latest News

According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
La. murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers in W. Va., BRPD says
Hanover Train derailment
Train derailment shuts down Rt. 52
Vienna City Council meets to finalize plans for the new pool.
Vienna City Council finalizing plans for new pool
Parkersburg South community prepares to cheer on the Patriots football team in the Class AAA...
WTAP News @ 6 - Parkersburg South community excited for State Title game