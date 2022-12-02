The Washington County Career Center hosts health care career fair

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Career Center held its annual health care career fair this Friday.

One student said of the experience, “It is definitely high energy. It is definitely high energy. Everyone’s like ‘Oh my gosh I need to do this! Oh my gosh I need to do that!’”

Washington County and Williamstown juniors and seniors gathered to meet with employers and get hands on training.

A participating student said, “We also went to the medical assisting the phlebotomy classrooms to learn how to stick the arms for phlebotomy and also to give muscular injections.”

Students also ran through scenarios with a patient simulator, learned about medical billing and coding, and even simulated surgery on a synthetic cadaver.

Medical Programs manager Erica Chidester elaborated on the synthetic cadaver, “We actually can cut it. You know, they - it has organs in it and they can feel the organs and they get that real life experience of what it’s going to be like in the O.R.”

Chidester hopes the event helps students get a better picture of what they can do with their lives.

“It’s important that they understand the different pathways that they have and options that they have in medical once they graduate high school and that’s what this event is for,” she said.

There’s a lot of local demand for health care jobs in the area, according to Chidester. Over 12 employers were at the fair.

“Health care does not shut down. The need is there all the time so, the more people we have in health care and the more we can train and get employees out there for the employers, the better off our community is going to be,” Chidester said.

