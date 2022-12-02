West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is returning to Parkersburg Sunday

West Virginia Symphony Orchestra visits Parkersburg
West Virginia Symphony Orchestra visits Parkersburg(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will be returning to Parkersburg for their 35th year, thanks to ZMM Architects & Engineers and Leavitt’s Funeral Services.

The Orchestra will perform their Sounds of the Season concert at Blennerhassett Elementary School on Sunday, December 4th, at 2:30 pm; doors will open at 2 pm.

Becky McGinnis talked about how kids will also enjoy the concert.

McGinnis said, “I hope they come, make it a family experience, and enjoy the music. So many children don’t hear whole orchestral music. It won’t be dull symphony music, but it’s fun and lively. Santa Claus will probably visit at the end of the concert.”

Tickets start at $25 for adults and $10 for students.

Tickets will be available at the door, or you can order ahead of time online at West Virginia Symphony Orchestra - Parkersburg or by calling 888-699-8767.

For more information on the concert, you can visit West Virginia Symphony Orchestra - Sound of the Season.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg Men Arrested Following Police Pursuit
Two Parkersburg men arrested following a police chase Thursday Morning
A 34-year-old man from Gallipolis is dead after a one vehicle crash on Wednesday night in...
One man dead after fatal crash on Wednesday night in Gallia County
Nathaniel Becker
Marietta man sentenced for dropping destructive devices found on barges
Gardner Estates
Lawsuit filed on behalf of mobile home park residents
Parkersburg South community excited for return to Class-AAA title game
Parkersburg South community excited for return to Class-AAA title game

Latest News

Marietta Salvation Army
Marietta’s Salvation Army had a slow start to their Red Kettle Drive
The City of Belpre could have a new chief of police by the end of the year.
WTAP News @ 10 - new Belpre Police Chief process
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
La. murder suspect killed in shootout with troopers in W. Va., BRPD says
The church will be holding their first ever “Warehouse Wonderland”
Warehouse Church will be bringing a Winter Wonderland to Parkersburg