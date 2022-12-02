West Virginia Symphony Orchestra returns to Parkersburg Sunday December 4

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:48 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will be returning to Parkersburg for their 35th year, thanks to ZMM Architects & Engineers and Leavitt’s Funeral Services.

The Orchestra will perform their Sounds of the Season concert at Blennerhassett Elementary School on Sunday, December 4th, at 2:30 pm; doors will open at 2 pm.

Becky McGinnis talked about how kids will also enjoy the concert.

McGinnis said, “I hope they come, make it a family experience, and enjoy the music. So many children don’t hear whole orchestral music. It won’t be dull symphony music, but it’s fun and lively. Santa Claus will probably visit at the end of the concert.”

Tickets start at $25 for adults and $10 for students.

Tickets will be available at the door, or you can order ahead of time online at West Virginia Symphony Orchestra - Parkersburg or by calling 888-699-8767.

For more information on the concert, you can visit West Virginia Symphony Orchestra - Sound of the Season.

