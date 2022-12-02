WTAP sits down with Williamstown coach Chris Beck ahead of Class A final

WTAP interviews Williamstown head coach Chris Beck
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets are looking to win their third state football championship in Class A, looking for their first title since 2014, and they will be taking on the top-seeded James Monroe Mavericks on Saturday, December 3 at Wheeling Island Stadium.

Ryan Wilson, of WTAP Sports, sat down with head coach Chris Beck ahead of the Yellowjackets big game, as they discussed keys to the game, what last year’s experience in Wheeling meant for this team, as well as what a championship would mean to the Williamstown community.

