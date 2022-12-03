Annual Vienna Holly-days parade rolls through town

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The city of Vienna brought in the Christmas spirit the best way they know how. With their annual Christmas parade.

The Grinch floats, Christmas trees, Christmas wreaths and many other floats were involved in the parade.

Many organizations such as WTAP, local first responders and many others also participated in the event.

Speaking to some at the parade they say this is something they look forward to every year for different reasons. Some of those reasons were candy, family time and bringing in the Christmas holiday.

