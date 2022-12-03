Parkersburg South falls to Huntington in Class AAA State Championship

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After 20 years, the Parkersburg South has returned to Wheeling Island Stadium for the Class AAA State Championship game and took on the Huntington Highlanders.

In what was a slow start offensively, the Patriots were able to hold a 3-0 lead over Huntington for the majority of the first half before the Highlanders scored right before the half.

From there, it was all Huntington as the Patriots continued to struggle offensively and commit penatlies in crucial spots.

At the final whistle, it would be Huntington who comes out on top 28-3 and claiming the state title.

