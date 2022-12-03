Parkersburg South falls to Huntington in Class AAA State Championship

The Parkersburg South Patriots fall to Huntington in the Class AAA championship game
The Parkersburg South Patriots fall to Huntington in the Class AAA championship game(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek and Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTAP) -

After 20 years, the Parkersburg South has returned to Wheeling Island Stadium for the Class AAA State Championship game and took on the Huntington Highlanders.

In what was a slow start offensively, the Patriots were able to hold a 3-0 lead over Huntington for the majority of the first half before the Highlanders scored right before the half.

From there, it was all Huntington as the Patriots continued to struggle offensively and commit penatlies in crucial spots.

At the final whistle, it would be Huntington who comes out on top 28-3 and claiming the state title.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

