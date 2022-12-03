Williamstown Christmas parade held Friday night

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown is getting into the holiday spirit. The Williamstown parade was Friday night at 6 p.m. There were colorful floats, marching bands and of course Santa Claus.

It started a Tomlinson Park and made a big square and ended back at the park. There was a Christmas Tree lighting at the end of the parade.

There were even some cookies and hot chocolate during the awards presentation for the best floats.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.