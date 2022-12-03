Williamstown Christmas parade held Friday night

Santa Claus visits the Williamstown parade on Friday night.
Santa Claus visits the Williamstown parade on Friday night.(Sarah Coleman)
By Phyllis Smith and Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 2, 2022
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown is getting into the holiday spirit. The Williamstown parade was Friday night at 6 p.m. There were colorful floats, marching bands and of course Santa Claus.

It started a Tomlinson Park and made a big square and ended back at the park. There was a Christmas Tree lighting at the end of the parade.

There were even some cookies and hot chocolate during the awards presentation for the best floats.

