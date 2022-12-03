WTAP sits down with Parkersburg South coach Nathan Tanner ahead of Class AAA Final

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots have one final test before they can claim a state championship: the Huntington Highlanders.

The Patriots have been on a tear through the post season and have now made their way back to Wheeling Island after a 20 year hiatus.

They now have the opportunity to claim a state title and do it as the top seed in Class AAA, but to be crowned as State Champs, they have to be the second ranked team in the state of West Virginia.

