Annual Parkersburg Christmas parade kicks off Parkersburg Winterfest

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The annual Parkersburg Christmas parade was held today to bring Christmas spirit to the city.

Hundreds of people gathered throughout the town to admire the floats, collect candy and spend time with family and friends.

This parade also kicked off the Winterfest that took place at Bicentennial park.

The Winterfest included a Christmas story time for the children, a visit with Santa, fireworks and many other activities.

Many people also got to experience also got live performances from the PHS red wings, Parkersburg south madrigals and many other fun live events.

A tree lighting took place at 6p.m., if you want to visit the tree it will be placed at 1 Government Square.

Another fun night filled with Christmas joy in Parkersburg.

