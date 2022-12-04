Man on bike was hit by vehicle in Parkersburg

By Sarah Coleman
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, the call came in around 8:45 this evening of an adult male being hit by a car while on a bicycle.

The accident occurred on the 1400 block of Staunton Avenue in Parkersburg.

The bicycle rider, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle is being charged with driving under the influence.

The investigation is on going and we will provide updates as they become available.

