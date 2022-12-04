Man on bike was hit by vehicle in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

According to Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board, the call came in around 8:45 this evening of an adult male being hit by a car while on a bicycle.

The accident occurred on the 1400 block of Staunton Avenue in Parkersburg.

The bicycle rider, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle is being charged with driving under the influence.

The investigation is on going and we will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.