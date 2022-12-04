Man with warrants arrested after Facebook comment

Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days...
Christopher Spaulding was arrested on warrants for felony violation of probation just days after he commented on a Facebook post by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.(Source: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Georgia man’s comment on a sheriff’s office’s Facebook post helped to get him arrested just days later.

When the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office posted its “Most Wanted” list Monday on Facebook, it caught the eye of Christopher Spaulding.

“How about me?” he commented on the post.

The sheriff’s office noted that its “Most Wanted” is based off severity of the charges....
The sheriff’s office noted that its “Most Wanted” is based off severity of the charges. Authorities are still looking for those with active warrants, even if they are not on the list.(Source: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office via CNN)

The sheriff’s office saw Spaulding’s comment and confirmed he had two outstanding warrants.

“We are on the way,” the sheriff’s office replied.

Spaulding was arrested Thursday on warrants for felony violation of probation.

The sheriff’s office noted in a Facebook post announcing Spaulding’s arrest that its “Most Wanted” is based off severity of the charges. Authorities are still looking for those with active warrants, even if they are not on the list.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Parkersburg Men Arrested Following Police Pursuit
Two Parkersburg men arrested following a police chase Thursday Morning
Parkersburg South and Williamstown H.S. back in the state championship game
Parkersburg South and Williamstown H.S. back in the state championship game
Nathaniel Becker
Marietta man sentenced for dropping destructive devices found on barges
Mason County man sentenced to 10 years for child porn
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’

Latest News

A man reported missing on Friday in North Charleston who disappeared on his way to an assisted...
Man on bike was hit by vehicle in Parkersburg
Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) reacts as Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith...
No. 1 Georgia romps into playoff with 50-30 SEC win vs LSU
A sheriff's office in Virginia says deputies helped rescue a horse that fell into a swimming...
Deputies rescue horse that fell into swimming pool: ‘This is one for the books’
Coat Giveaway
Hopewell Church of Christ will have a coat giveaway