Williamstown Yellowjackets claim Class A State Championship

By Evan Lasek and Ryan Wilson
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTAP) -

One year prior to this moment, the Williamstown Yellowjackets were hanging their heads in the locker room after a championship loss at the hands of Ritchie County, but this weekend was different.

The Yellowjackets were ranked as the second best team in Class A but came out on top over what was considered the best defense in the conference.

Williamstown stayed focused and did what they have done all season: win.

Not only did they win but they did it in blowout fashion on the biggest stage in West Virginia High School sports in a 52-20 win over the top seeded and previously unbeaten James Monroe Mavericks.

The offense of the Yellowjackets was too much to handle as the dual threat rushing attack of senior running back Rickie Allen and junior quarterback Maxwell Molessa totaled over 350 yards on the ground.

Williamstown now picks up their third football state championship and their fourth since 2014.

